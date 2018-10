LYNCHBURG, Va. - The City of Lynchburg is temporarily refilling College Lake. The lake will be refilled to full pond until a new bridge is built for Lakeside Drive, and the current dam is removed.

Officials say refilling the lake will reduce debris clogging at the dam's emergency outfall. They also say refilling the lake will slow sediment that is being washed into Blackwater Creek and the James River.

