Cleanup continues after EF 1 tornado touches down in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Debbie Gagon, shared her son Corey Gagon's video with WSLS 10. It captured a tornado funnel cloud on their farm Saturday evening.

Debbie Gagonsaid she was in the chicken coop, while her son was in the tunnel working.

"I was in knots and I'm yelling out the window and then realizing he can't hear me," Gagon said.

Corey made a run for it, but didn't know his phone was recording in his pocket. You can hear the wind. Meanwhile Gagon was praying for their lives.

"I'm crouched behind the big beam. I had my hands over my head. Just praying it goes by and then within maybe 25-30 seconds it was done," Gagon said.

The tornado flipped her camper to its side, uprooted several trees and ripped the plastic off the tunnel her son was in.

On Monday Campbell County's public safety leaders and folks with the National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Gagon's property and other areas.

"Most of the damage that we're finding here are to trees and some minor damage to some structures, which is barns and campers," Tracy Fairchild, public safety director, said.

Gagon said the damage can be fixed. She still has her house. Her animals are all fine. And there is no doubt, someone above kept them safe.

"God protected us. No question ... no question," Gagon said.

Next step for Gagon is to get estimates from her insurance company.

Campbell County says they have building inspectors on hand to help anyone in need.

