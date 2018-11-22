Close to 3,000 runners run in Lynchburg's HumanKind Turkey Trot 5K

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The tradition continues in the Hill City where people took off running in the annual HumanKind Turkey Trot 5K.

This year, organizers are celebrating 30 years of raising about $1 million since the race began.

The annual event has become a family affair for some, attracting close to 3,000 runners today.

The founder says he started the race with only 47 runners in 1989 and is glad to see its growth.

“HumanKind, they took it over nine years ago and they’ve done just a great job getting sponsors and getting people to come. It’s a family affair,” said race founder Don Lucy said.

HumanKind provides a number of programs to help families through care, counseling, and education.

Today the group raised about $125,000.



