Cohen says he helped Falwell handle racy photos, Reuters reports

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. asked Michael Cohen for help handling intimate photos months before Falwell endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump, according to a bombshell Reuters report.

Falwell said someone had come into possession of what Cohen described as “personal” photographs — the sort that would typically be kept “between husband and wife,” Reuters reported that Cohen said in a taped conversation.

At the time, Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer, and he worked for the Trump Organization.

Reuters has no evidence that Falwell’s endorsement of Trump was related to Cohen’s involvement in the photo matter.

WSLS 10 reached out to Falwell, who has declined to comment on the Reuters report.

