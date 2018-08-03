Plan in the works to stabilize College Lake Dam in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

The College Lake Dam is now considered stable. An engineer did not find any seepage at the dam.

Officials are developing a plan to further stabilize the dam, which may include opening the sluice gate to reduce the water levels.

Opening the sluice will not empty the lake completely as it is only a 3x3’ culvert, but homeowners downstream may see slightly increased stream levels on Blackwater Creek.

Lynchburg Water Resources spokesperson Jes Gearing says that no significant flooding will result if this action is taken.

The evacuation order has not been lifted yet.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are assessing the damage to the College Lake Dam in Lynchburg Friday morning. with more rain in the forecast.

The flash flood warning for the area has been extended to 6 p.m.

Lynchburg Water Resources spokesperson Jes Gearing says it's too early to order more evacuations, but there is concern that the dam will fail. If it fails completely, the water depth in Lynchburg could exceed 17 feet in 7 minutes.

Crews know the dam is damaged but are working to figure out how bad it is.

City crews inspect the dam weekly because of its age. The Virginia Department of Transportation built it in 1934. The weekly inspections consist of a drive-by check for any obvious issues, and then an in-depth assessment by an engineer to look for erosion or cracks.

The dam was inspected last week, and they didn't find any cause for concern.

The dam doesn't meet current regulations and the city is making it a priority to find a solution. Right now, officials are analyzing the dam to figure out whether to keep it, make it larger, or replace it entirely.

Gearing says they have never had a situation like this since the dam was built in 1934.

People who live in the low-lying area of Blackwater Creek to the James River would be impacted most. There are 120 homes in that area, putting this situation in the high hazard category.

Downtown Lynchburg would not be affected, Gearing says.

Lynchburg Water Resources is working with the University of Lynchburg to deal with this situation. The city owns the dam, but the university owns the lake.

A spokesperson for Governor Ralph Northam's office said they are monitoring the situation closely and may issue a declaration if it gets worse.

