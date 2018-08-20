College Lake to remain drained after historic rainfall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After the historic rain earlier this month over Lynchburg, the future of College Lake has been decided.

According to Lynchburg officials, the lake will not be refilled, and the dam will eventually be removed.

Instead of refilling the lake, the city and the University of Lynchburg will work together to transition the lake bed into a wetlands ecosystem featuring an urban wetlands learning laboratory.

Officials say that the plan is already in motion.

Yesterday, a wetlands seed mix was spread across the lake bed via helicopter to allow for plants to begin growing and to stabilize the soil.

According to the announcement, Lynchburg officials are continuing to make emergency repairs to the dam and road. The road is expected to reopen in two to three weeks.

The city is working with the Army Corp of Engineers, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation on environmental permits that will allow for the ultimate removal of the dam.

The city and the university have agreed to work together on the development of the wetlands, stream restoration and the process of pursuing grants and other funding for the project.

Dr. Laura Henry Stone, an environmental studies professor, has been appointed to officially represent the university throughout the partnership.

