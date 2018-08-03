Evacuated in Lynchburg, need internet access? Comcast is offering free Wi-Fi

LYNCHBURG, Va. - If you have been displaced due to the potential failure of College Lake Dam in Lynchburg and need internet access, Comcast has some good news.

The company has opened hundreds of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots in the Lynchburg area for anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers.

Once in range of a hotspot, select the " xfinitywifi" network name and launch a browser. Users can sign in with their username and password, and non-customers should visit the "Not an Xfinity Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page.

Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours through Friday, Aug. 10.

