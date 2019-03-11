Commonwealth creates Flood Awareness Week, encourage Virginians to get flood insurance

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Do you know if you live in a flood zone?

Virginia is holding its first-ever “Flood Awareness Week.”

Gov. Ralph Northam created the proclamation to encourage Virginians to find out if they live in a flood zone, and look into flood insurance and the costly impactsflooding can have.

Lynchburg has experienced its share of flooding in the last year.

City leaders say citizens can access a flood zone map online.

“We do recommend. Anyone that lives close to a stream definitely look up to see where your flood zone is. If you’re in a low-lying area, at the bottom of a hill, again you’re more prone to flooding than somebody at the top of the hill. So a lot of it is having situational awareness about where you do live and work,” Jes Gearing, with Lynchburg Water Resources, said.

To learn more about the initiative, go to DEQ, website http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/floodawareness.

To find our if you live in a flood zone in Lynchburg use the GIS map: http://bit.ly/knowmyzone.



