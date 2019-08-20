Communion items stolen from Lynchburg volunteer looking to help sick parishioner

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are asking for help finding items stolen from a church volunteer.

Police say someone stole communion items from a car last week on Boston Avenue.

On Aug. 13, police received a report from a volunteer with St. John's Episcopal Church who was taking communion to a sick parishioner.

The larceny took place sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 8 a.m. the next day in the 200 block of Boston Avenue.

The items taken include a communion box, silver chalice, paten, pyx, glass bottle, christened holy water, communion wafers and communion wine.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

