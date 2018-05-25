Community comes together to help feed underprivileged children for the summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Underprivileged children in the Hill City won't have to worry about going to bed hungry.

On Friday, Lynchburg's Daily Bread collected more than 200 bags of snacks and food for children who come to see them.

During the week, some children in the community with Timberlake Family Pharmacy put together brown paper bags with a special written note.

Officials with Lynchburg's Daily Bread say in the summer they may get as many as 60 children who come alone looking for a meal.

"This gift today will allow us to give dinner take-home bags to the kids who eat with us at Daily Bread. It really makes a tremendous difference. Making the children feel welcomed at Daily Bread and also make sure they don't go to bed hungry," Tracey Dixon, executive director of Lynchburg's Daily Bread, said.

Organizers hope to continue this effort throughout the summer, and do another one with school supplies before school starts.

