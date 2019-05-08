Community helps pave new sidewalk for Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg woman says she’s glad to have community support.

Debra Carter had multiple strokes.

She has to rely on an oxygen tank and walker to get around.

The elderly woman says leaving her home used to be hard because she had to push her walker across the grass to get into a car.

Carter says for a year, she tried getting the city to build her a sidewalk, but she was told they didn’t have the money to do it.

That’s when community leaders stepped in to help her.

A Lynchburg business owner, Steven Shockle of Industrial Plating Corporation donated $700 to help have the sidewalk paved.

“I’m glad there’s people in place to help me when I needed it. I’m so glad. Man always says no, but God always says yes,” Carter said.

“It made me feel good to know that I was able to help in my way,” Shockle said.

Carter says she’s thankful for all the people who helped her.

