Community leaders, police building better relations with Lynchburg children

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's spring break for some students in Lynchburg and community members took advantage of it by helping children see police officers in a positive way.

On Monday, the Lynchburg Police Department's CAT team and leaders of One Voice, One Community put together an Easter egg hunt for 25 children at the Fairview Recreation Center.

Organizers say it’s been about two years since a double shooting at Younger Park sent two teens to the hospital. And many of the children who go to the recreation center live close to Younger Park.

"Getting the kids familiar with the police instead of only times of trouble and trauma is a really good thing to do, so they'll know them more on a better basis,” James Camm, co-founder of One Voice One Community, said.



Organizers say they are planning activities for Lynchburg youths throughout the summer.

