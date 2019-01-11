Community leaders, police canvas Lynchburg neighborhood after 5-year-old grazed by bullet

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Members of One Community One Voice, Lynchburg law enforcement officers and firefighters made their presence known in Birchwood Apartments on Thursday night.

“It was important that the neighborhood know that we are concerned about the violence and the actual shooting that occurred last week,” said Pastor James Camm, co-founder of One Community One Voice.

On Jan. 3, Lynchburg police were called to the complex for multiple shots fired. A 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Two men and a 17-year-old are facing charges for the incident.

On Thursday night, community members and police said they still need answers.

To protect the neighbors, our cameras were not allowed to follow the group going door-to-door.

But we could take still photos before the group started.

“We did get some people in the neighborhood that did give some information,” Camm said.

In 2016, Lynchburg police saw four homicides. A year later, the number dropped by one.

But in 2018, that number nearly tripled, with eight reported homicides.

“What’s significant to note is that about 75 percent of those in 2018 were either drug or gang related. That’s something we continue to look into, take very seriously with some of our intelligence-led policing and our other initiatives,” Capt. Nick Leger said.

Though we’re a week into the new year, Lynchburg police officer Leger is saying, “I think this incident really highlights how important partnering is and so if anything good comes out of this. I would hope this kind of gives some incentive, gives some encouragement to give the community to continue to work with us to solve these problems. So we can help them keep their community safe.”

Community leaders tell 10 News despite it being a successful walk through Birchwood Apartments, they’re bringing back the Enough initiative. It’s a program the community leaders started last year to promote peace and nonviolence.

Lynchburg police also said they plan on bringing back the SIRT, or Special Investigations Response Team, full-time in 2019. They’re making plans to meet with city leaders to make that happen.

