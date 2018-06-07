Community members have concerns over police special investigations team

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Earlier this week, 10 News told you because of the recent homicides, Lynchburg police will be reactivating their special investigations unit in certain areas this summer.

Their plan is to patrol and look for street-level crimes in the Diamond Hill, Rivermont Avenue and Cabell Street and Madison and Sixth Streets areas.

"We would talk about assaults. We (are) talk(ing) about gun violations, anything that really that threatens the neighborhood safety. Those are the types of crime the Special Investigations Response Team (SIRT) team will be looking at," Lt. Tony Crews told 10 News in an interview Monday.

But some community activists don't agree with the initiative. They believe it's only targeting the African-American neighborhoods.

"I need to know more about this SIRT team. From what I hear it just seems like we're going to be squeezing somebody to get somebody else," said Christopher Williams, organizer of My Brother's Keeper.

"If you read the articles and reports, they're taking a proactive approach to come in our community. Yes, as citizens we all want no violence. We all want to stop the violence. But we also want to understand that there's a proper procedure. First, we as African-Americans need take response for our communities ourselves," said B.B. Shavers with Shopo Nation.

And educating their own community is the plan. Starting with this weekend's community gathering at Miller Park planned by Chris Williams, founder of My Brother's Keeper in Lynchburg.

"We're going to have horses here, free food, free drinks. We're going to have church pastors people just to relate to the community and try to reach you wherever you are," Williams said.

While the men begin their work in the community and educating the public they also want to speak with city leaders because they all share one goal, and that's to stop the violence.

"I think its going to be a joint effort, but its going to have to be a true joint effort where we do our part and you do your part and break this taboo of being a snitch," Williams said.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Miller Park, the My Brother's Keeper group will hold a free community event. There will be a panel for discussions and Lynchburg police say they have plan on being there as well.

