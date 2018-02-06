Contest underway to name Courtyard Lynchburg's new robot

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Imagine having some fresh Starbucks coffee delivered to your hotel room with your wake-up call and not worrying about what you look like to receive it.

That's about to happen at the Courtyard in Lynchburg, where a robot will ring your phone and deliver your items.

In an effort to better serve its guests, the Lynchburg Courtyard is installing a robot capable of delivering whatever guests need, day or night.

Relay, an autonomous delivery robot, developed by Sovioke, is programmed to deliver food, drinks, snacks, pillows, towels or most anything that a hotel guest may need, directly to the guest’s room.

When the items arrive, the robot will stand by the guestroom door and ring the guestroom telephone. Once the items are delivered, the robot calls the elevator and returns to the lobby to prepare for its next delivery.

Expected to arrive sometime in February, the robot needs a name.

The naming contest will run through Tuesday, Feb. 13. The winner will receive 10,000 Marriott Rewards points, which can be used toward free hotel nights anywhere in the world. Anyone can enter.

To suggest a name for the Courtyard’s new robot and enter the contest, simply email your suggestion to Jane.Dunn@marriott.com.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.