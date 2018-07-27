Court date set for Lynchburg officers charged in shooting of man in his home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A court date has been set for the two Lynchburg police officers involved in a shooting that caused permanent partial vision loss for a man who was shot in his own home.

The two officers, Edward Ferron and Savannah Simmons, will be heard together in a single trial that will start Oct. 15 and go through Oct. 18. The trial will be held in the Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Nearly five months after the man was shot inside his home, the two officers face felony charges, including reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, unlawful wounding and unlawful shooting at an occupied domicile.

The incident happened at a home on Link Road on Feb. 17. Police say the officers were investigating suspicious activity when they found a man, Walker Sigler, inside the home and shot him in the leg.

Edward Ferron, 41, has been with the Lynchburg Police Department for 17 years. Savannah Simmons, 22, has one and a half years of experience with the department.

