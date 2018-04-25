Court documents reveal new information about Amherst County mother charged with killing son

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A Madison Heights mother is in jail for allegedly killing her one-month-old child.

Tuesday evening, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office alerted the public that they were searching for Maegan Collier, 23, who was arrested later that night.

She is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Collier killed her son, Kolton Collier, on March 6, according to court documents.

The medical examiner's office tells 10 News it could not determine how or why the child died.

Collier is also charged with abusing her other child, a one-year-old son. The documents say she showed reckless disregard for his life. He is now being cared for by Collier's mother.

On Facebook, Collier describes herself as, "I'm a mother of two boys one who is watching over me now that I miss every day 😇fly high KRC😇"

In several Facebook posts, the 23-year-old writes posts of how much she loves and misses her son Kolton.

We tried to get the search warrants for this case, but they've been sealed.

Collier did appear in court Wednesday via video. She was given an attorney and will appear in court in June.

