Crash closes southbound US-29 lane near Odd Fellows Exit

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A car crash has closed one southbound lane of US-29, according to Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, and that the car left the road and landed on it's side near the Odd Fellows exit.

The woman driving the car was trapped inside and had to be rescued by a firefighter. She was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital with what police believe to be minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

