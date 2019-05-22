Crews on scene of fire at Amherst County shopping center

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - Crews are on the scene of a fire at an Amherst County shopping center, according to authorities.

Officials say when crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Town and Country Shopping Center on Main Street in Madison Heights.

Children at the Step by Step Learning Center reportedly had to be evacuated from a building behind the shopping mall.

The video is courtesy of Amanda Kassab.

10 News has a crew at the scene to learn more.

