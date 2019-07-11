Lynchburg home to be torn down after catching fire twice in one week

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lynchburg.

The fire started at a home at 1755 Miller Drive around 7:45 a.m. Officials say the house was also on fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters say there is a part of the home crews can't access due to smoke, so the home will be torn down Thursday morning as a safety measure.

According to neighbors, there have been squatters living in the home recently.

A woman tells 10 News that her mother used to live in the house and that it's been empty for years.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.