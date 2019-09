LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department in Forest say the roof of a building under construction on Wards Road was on fire this afternoon.

Officials say crews were able to quickly knock the fire down.

Units on Scene: Engine 12, Pumper 15, Engine 15, Truck 15 and Campbell County Public Safety

