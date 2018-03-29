4 displaced after Lynchburg apartment fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Four people have been displaced after a fire at the Walden Pond Apartments complex in Lynchburg, according to battalion chief Mike Reeves.

The call for the fire came in at 6:04 p.m. for a fire in the bathroom of a first-floor apartment.

Preliminary thinking is that a vent fan caused the fire, which traveled through the walls and spread into the living room, hallway and breezeway, according to Reeves.

Reeves said there was a fair amount of fire when crews arrived at the scene.

Officials with the apartment complex are helping those who have been displaced.

Crews are still on the scene cleaning up and checking other apartments.

