Customer management company to host job fair in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A customer management company plans to hire hundreds of people to work at its new location in Lynchburg.

Convergys Corporation is hosting a job fair Saturday. The company says almost 80 percent of its management team has been promoted from within Convergys.

The new location, when fully operational, will create up to 400 new jobs.

When and where is the job fair?

Saturday

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2840 Linkhorne Drive in Lynchburg

What kind of jobs are these?

The company has openings for customer service representatives, team leaders, and sales representatives.

Can I apply before the job fair?

Yes. Click here to do so.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.