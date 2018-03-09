CVCC wants to make sure their emergency systems are working properly

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Keeping local college students safe on campus. Central Virginia Community College wants to make sure their emergency systems are working properly. That's why the school conducted a lockdown drill today before students return from spring break next week. Alarms and TV screens across campus warned staff of a "dangerous person on campus" and to take cover and lock their doors.

"Shootings like the one in Florida and other shootings is on the forefront of everybody's (everyone) so we always trying to enhance it, have our students, staff prepared. Plus, make sure our systems are prepared if we do have an emergency like that,” CVCC police Chief Russell Dove said.

CVCC says they work with both local police and Liberty University in case there was ever an active shooter on campus.



