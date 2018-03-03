Dearington Elementary kindergartners, 1st-graders learn importance of reading for Dr. Seuss Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Kindergartners and first-graders at Dearington Elementary School of Innovation learned about the importance of reading to celebrate Dr. Seuss Day.

Liberty University students in the honors society Kappa Delta Pi read Dr. Seuss' “Oh The Places You'll Go.”

Some students at the elementary school struggle with their reading score or aren't encouraged to read outside of school. Students who organized this say their main message is to get the point across that it’s important to read.

“We're gonna give them a small book with two pencils. With this book, it's only one simple book but it starts a library at their own home. We want them to know yes they can read at school but to read at home by themselves is even more important,” said Hannah Gaston, a Liberty University student and president of LU Kappa Delta Pi chapter.

Later this month, students will invite Lynchburg City School students to their campus and do other reading activities tied to games.

