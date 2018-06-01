Dearington Elementary School students go home with new rides

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Fourth-grader James Harrell and 22 other children at Dearington Elementary School for Innovation went home with new rides on Thursday.

"Its the best bike I could ever dream of having," Harrell said.

The money for the bikes came from a $2,000 grant from various sponsors in the community. The grant helped the Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office launch their new joint program called Project B.I.K.E. Believe In Kids Excelling.

"We'd really like to, obviously, grow the program as the year progresses, but it will be on a report card cycle and that we can reward the kids for not just grades, great work, great behavior, maybe some leadership skills," Sgt. Jeff Rater, with the Lynchburg Police Department, said.

Harrell was chosen by the school counselor for being a great big brother to his little sister, who's in the first grade.

"Whenever we have donations, James will come look in the donation area to see if there's something, not only for himself, but for his sister as well," Annette Miller, school counselor at Dearington Elementary, said.

"It's so surprising, and I've actually never won a bike before and never been up on that stage before. I feel pretty good," Harrell said.

Organizers said, this is the beginning of something good for Dearington Elementary students. They hope to expand the program at other schools in the future. But today, it's obvious that the message to excel in the classroom has been received. Harrell said, "Thank you!"

If you'd like to help donate money or new bikes to Project B.I.K.E. contact the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office at 434 847-1301 or Lynchburg's Community Action Team at 434 455-6173.

