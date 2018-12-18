Delays expected on Route 29 Business after driver hits mailbox, utility pole, parked car

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A crash is causing a power outage and a traffic issue in Amherst County on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Route 29 Business near the Seminole Drive intersection. That is close to the Jiffy Lube and CVS.

A woman drove off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, a sign, a utility pole, and a parked car, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She is charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt. It's not known yet if speed was a factor.

Verizon, Comcast, and Appalachian Power will all have to assess the damage to the pole, since the base was broken. This wreck has caused a power outage in the lower Madison Heights area that is affecting about 200 customers.

Appalachian Power crews arrived at the scene early Tuesday morning and are expected to be there through the morning commute.

The southbound right lane will remain closed until those repairs are made.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.