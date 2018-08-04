Displaced residents excited to go home after Lynchburg flood

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Larry Farmer is ready to return to his normal routine.

During the flood that displaced more than 100 people, Farmer spent two nights at the American Red Cross shelter.

“I'm excited to be able to go back home and to my home surroundings and everything,” Farmer said.

Tim Mitchell, executive director of Lynchburg Water Resources, said crews have been hard at work stabilizing the College Lake Dam.

“It's still stable and still in good condition right now overall, so with the weather breaking as it is, I think we're going to be in good shape,” Mitchell said.

Water levels are now going down, but it’s a slow process.

The short-term plan is to stabilize Lakeside Drive in order to open both lanes of traffic on Route 221.

The public is strongly advised to not walk on the lake bed due to unstable sediment.

While the dam is stabilized, it will remain under 24-hour surveillance for the safety of everyone.

