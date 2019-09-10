Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has come to the Lynchburg area.

Organizers with Aspire Foundation launched the program in the Hill City for children living in low-income households.

Children ages zero to 5 years old will receive a free book every month.

Organizers say local sponsors helped make this possible.

"It's just $25 per child per year. So they get 12 books in that year and it's shipped directly through their home," Mary Omotoye, co-founder, Aspire Foundation

Organizers want to expand the program.

To help donate towards the effort or sign up go to https://aspirefound.org/.

