LYNCHBURG, Va. - The only grocery store in downtown Lynchburg is closing after opening last year.

On Thursday, Grassroots Local Market announced on Facebook it will closing.

The post says despite board members, staff, volunteers efforts, there was not enough money to keep the store open.

It will officially close on Sunday.

Right now, it has a 30% off storewide sale going on.

To read the full post, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.