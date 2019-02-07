Downtown Lynchburg Hopper bus new schedule approved

LYNCHBURG, Va. - This week will be your last chance to catch the Hopper bus during the week in downtown Lynchburg.

That's because next week, it will only be available Friday and Saturday nights.

On Wednesday morning, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company board approved the reduced bus schedule.

We first told you last month, that city leaders saw low numbers in ridership during the week and needed public feedback before reducing the schedule to Friday and Saturday nights only.

The Hopper was created in 2017 to rev up the downtown Lynchburg experience and was born out of the Smart Scale program, a grant that helps fund transportation service projects.

The new schedule starts next Monday.

