Dozens of businesses looking to hire at Bedford job fair

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Dozens of businesses are looking to hire people at an upcoming job fair in Bedford.

The job fair will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College, which is at 1633 Venture Blvd.

There will be free workshops for resume help, interview tips, etc. Click here for the workshop schedule.

The event is free and open to the public.

Here is the list of participating employers:

Aflac-Melissa Karnes

American National University

AmeriCare Plus

AmeriLife

Automatic Leasing Service

Bedford County Nursing Home

Braley & Thompson

Campbell County

Carriage Hill Retirement Center

Centra Health Inc.

Centra College of Nursing

D J Media

Dollar General

Dominion Waiver Services

Elwood Staffing

Empire Bakery Commissary, LLC

EvolutionHR

Generation Solutions

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

GP Big Island, LLC

Helton House, Inc

Home Instead Senior Care

Home Recovery - HomeAide

Intercon

J. Crew

Keller Williams - The Bedford Team

Kelly Services

Kroger

Liberty University Online

Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center

MDV SpartanNash

Peaks of Otter Restaurant & Lodge

People Ready

Quality Archery Designs

Riddleberger Brothers, Inc.

Sam Moore Furniture Industries

Sentry Equipment & Erectors, Inc.

Simplimatic Automation

Sleep Number

Southern Flavoring Company, Inc.

Star City Communications

Transamerica

VA Army National Guard

Vista Graphics

Wells Fargo

Wexco Corporation

Workforce Unlimited

