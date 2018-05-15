Dozens of businesses looking to hire at Bedford job fair

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Dozens of businesses are looking to hire people at an upcoming job fair in Bedford.
The job fair will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Campus of Central Virginia Community College, which is at 1633 Venture Blvd.
There will be free workshops for resume help, interview tips, etc. Click here for the workshop schedule.
The event is free and open to the public.
Here is the list of participating employers:
Aflac-Melissa Karnes
American National University
AmeriCare Plus
AmeriLife
Automatic Leasing Service
Bedford County Nursing Home
Braley & Thompson
Campbell County
Carriage Hill Retirement Center
Centra Health Inc.
Centra College of Nursing
D J Media
Dollar General
Dominion Waiver Services
Elwood Staffing
Empire Bakery Commissary, LLC
EvolutionHR
Generation Solutions
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
GP Big Island, LLC
Helton House, Inc
Home Instead Senior Care
Home Recovery - HomeAide
Intercon
J. Crew
Keller Williams - The Bedford Team
Kelly Services
Kroger
Liberty University Online
Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center
MDV SpartanNash
Peaks of Otter Restaurant & Lodge
People Ready
Quality Archery Designs
Riddleberger Brothers, Inc.
Sam Moore Furniture Industries
Sentry Equipment & Erectors, Inc.
Simplimatic Automation
Sleep Number
Southern Flavoring Company, Inc.
Star City Communications
Transamerica
VA Army National Guard
Vista Graphics
Wells Fargo
Wexco Corporation
Workforce Unlimited
Click here to view open positions.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.