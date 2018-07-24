Dozens of tires lifted from Wards Road business

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The man seen in the above photo has been identified, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says the license plates that are visible were improperly registered.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man they believe stole dozens of tires from a business on Wards Road.

Over a period of two to three weeks, the business had an estimated 60 tires stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who recognizes the man or truck in the above photos should call 434-332-9580.

