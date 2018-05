APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Appomattox County Public Schools didn't have to look far for a new superintendent.

The Appomattox County School Board named Dr. Annette Bennett, who is currently the district's director of curriculum and instruction, to the position.

The school board received 37 applications for the position, according to the district's website.

