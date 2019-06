CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead after a crash Monday night in Campbell County.

Around 7:30 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road in the 13500 block of Leesville Road, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver did not survive the crash.

State police are still investigating the crash and working to notify the driver's next of kin.

