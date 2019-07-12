Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer overturns, closes US-29 in Amherst County

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - Authorities say a driver is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned on US-29 in Amherst County.

The truck reportedly rolled over around 12:45 a.m. on US-29 southbound just after the ramp for VA-130. The driver was trapped for about an hour and taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital with an injured arm.

According to officials, the truck was transporting barrels of flammable liquid but there are currently no reports of leakage.

Authorities say it will be several hours before the truck is cleared.

US-29 southbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured onto VA-130 West, then onto Business US-29 South, then back onto US-29 South.

