CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Firefighters were able to rescue a driver who flipped a car on Route 460 overnight.

Crews faced freezing conditions while they were trying to get the driver out of the car that overturned at the Campbell County line.

Forest Volunteer Fire Department

According to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department, the driver was taken to the hospital. We're working to learn their condition.

