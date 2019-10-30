Amherst County drug bust nets seizure of more than 5 ounces of heroin

An Amherst County drug bust has netted more than 5 ounces of heroin, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say a continuing criminal enterprise involving 16 people was responsible for more than one pound of heroin being brought into the Lynchburg area from New Jersey on a monthly basis.

According to deputies, the heroin seized has a combined street value of more than $35,000.

Authorities say that more information will be released at a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.