Lynchburg

Amherst County drug bust nets seizure of more than 5 ounces of heroin

Operation involves 16 people

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

An Amherst County drug bust has netted more than 5 ounces of heroin, according to the sheriff's office. 

Authorities say a continuing criminal enterprise involving 16 people was responsible for more than one pound of heroin being brought into the Lynchburg area from New Jersey on a monthly basis. 

According to deputies, the heroin seized has a combined street value of more than $35,000. 

Authorities say that more information will be released at a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.