Duo wanted for stealing from the Wards Road Kohl's, sheriff's office says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Two people are wanted after authorities say they stole from the Kohl's on Wards Road.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office says the theft happened on Oct. 13, 2018, and the agency is now looking for help in identifying the man and woman in the above surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

Citizens may also call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.