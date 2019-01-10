Early morning fire destroys Appomattox County home

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Firefighters are battling an early morning house fire in Appomattox County.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. Thursday for a fire in the 1300 block of Hummingbird Lane, which is in the Spout Spring area of the county.

People were home at the time, but they were able to escape without any injuries, according to Appomattox County emergency dispatch. The home is heavily damaged and the residents will not be able to live there once the fire is extinguished.

Crews don't yet know what may have caused the fire.

