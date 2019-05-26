E.C. Glass student killed in shooting laid to rest Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Loved ones filled the pews to pay their respects to a teenager gone too soon.

Dre'yon Browley, 18, died May 16 after he was shot at a Lynchburg apartment complex. Hundreds made it to the E.C. Glass High School football player's funeral Saturday. Many wore shirts with Browley's name, face or his number, 13.

"A moment like this brings us together, and I believe God smiles at our togetherness," Browley's pastor, Byron Elliott, of Rivermont Baptist Church, said when he addressed the crowd.

Browley was only weeks away from graduating from E.C. Glass when he was killed. Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards told mourners to honor Browley's legacy as best as they can.

"I don't take lightly that God sent me an angel, No. 13, to remind me how to lead, no matter what the struggle," said Edwards. "Let's help each other, love each other and move forward in a way that will make him proud, because you know he's up there watching us."

