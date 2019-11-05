Election offices preparing for Election Day on Tuesday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Election offices in the area are preparing for Election Day on Tuesday.

In Campbell County, about 35,000 voters could be heading to the polls.

Poll chiefs have already picked up their precinct’s boxes with ballots in them.

Voters in Campbell County will be electing a new sheriff, members of the board of supervisors in various precincts, and House and Senate seats.

County officials want to remind voters to bring your identification card and, if you have questions about where to vote, to call your local registrar’s office.

“Tomorrow, just as election officials are reporting to their precincts at 5 a.m., we will be here at 5 a.m., in the event anyone has problems before the polls open at 6 a.m.,” the Christopher Millson-Martula, Campbell County electoral secretary, said.

