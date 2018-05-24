Elon families surprised with donations

ELON, Va. - Well wishes are going out to families in Amherst County who are still trying to recover after last month's devastating tornado.

Elon Elementary School officials surprised students and parents who lost their homes in the storm. Several local schools sent at $10,000 in donations, crates of books and even a personal note for each child. Forest Elementary alone raised more than $4,000.

"That's amazing. That could definitely go towards some good use. I mean, oh man, it's just amazing that people have such big hearts,” Chris Vega, tornado victim, said.

"Just a huge thank you. I say it and I mean it every single time: thank you,” Leecy Fink, tornado Victim, said.

Each household received a check close to $1,500.



