ENOUGH event planned for Meadows apartments after high school football player killed in complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Community leaders continue to support E.C. Glass seniors after an 18-year-old was killed.

A day after a prayer vigil for E.C. Glass senior Dre’yon Browley, members of the One Community One Voice bought pizza for the graduating class at their Fun Day at Putt Putt in Lynchburg.

Browley was shot and killed in the Meadows Apartments Thursday.

The second victim, also 18, is in critical but stable condition according to police.

Next week, community leaders will bring One Community One Voice’s ENOUGH event to the Meadows community, so neighbors there can heal.

“So it will be a great time for all the community to come out and for them to heal. That apartment complex suffered a loss also or a tragedy was in their neighborhood,” James Camm, co-founder, said.

E.C. Glass students have created a go fund me page for Browley. In three days it’s already raised more than $8,000.

