Expo aims to persuade high schoolers to learn a trade

ALTAVISTA, Va. - There's a high demand for trade workers in our area, as local industries have seen a significant decrease in qualified job applicants. Leaders are aiming to introduce high school students to these career paths at an upcoming expo.

The Virginia Trades Expo, which is sponsored by the Virginia Technical Institute, will take place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the VTI campus, which is off of Wards Road in Altavista.

There will be dozens of employers there and 550 high school students are expected to attend. It's free and open to the public.

Young people will be able to explore job opportunities for the summer, and for after they graduate high school.

VTI is also trying to attract high school students. Electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding and carpentry are just some of the hands-on training programs they offer.

For more information about VTI, click here or call 434-369-8200.



