Falwell takes on NASCAR stars as Liberty basketball court turns into speedway

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University's Convocation started off with a roar as some big names in NASCAR turned the basketball court into the "Liberty Convocation Motor Speedway."

The group took on some of Liberty's finest, including President Jerry Falwell Jr.

Longtime driver Jimmie Johnson, 2018 Rookie of the Year William Byron, and Rick Hendrick took the stage.

Johnson, who's a seven-time NASCAR series champion, reminded students it's not about being the best, but working the hardest.

"It's not going to be an easy ride, but if you're doing something you enjoy, something that could be a calling, something that you're really into, it gets you out of bed before you need to," Johnson said. "It makes you stay later than you need to and it makes you fully apply yourself."

Byron is currently a junior at Liberty's online university.

