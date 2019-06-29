Family calls Lynchburg tree service company to rescue cat stuck 40 feet up in a tree

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg tree service company completed a job Friday that left the owner feeling more like a superhero than a tree climber.

Alto Tree Service received an emergency call from a panicked man who discovered his cat, which had been missing for days, had climbed 40 feet up a neighbor's oak tree.

The company's owner, Keller, arrived at the scene and geared up to rescue Dandelion the cat.

He hooked the cat’s carrier bag onto a carabiner on his waist harness, put on his spikes and boots and proceeded to scale up the tree.

All within two hours of the call Dandelion the cat was reunited with its family.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.