Family celebrate Lisa Henderson's 23rd birthday

APPOMATTOX, Va. - An Appomattox County family is not only celebrating the holidays, but now a birthday, without their loved one.

Lisa Henderson would have turned 23 on Friday.

The Appomattox County woman was found dead in Campbell County earlier this year. Lisa's family had plans to throw her a surprise birthday party this year.

Today, more than a dozen people gathered at her gravesite, sang Happy Birthday and released purple balloons in her memory.

"It's been hard. I keep from crying, but (if) I'm crying this time I know it's tears of joy cause she's getting justice. Justice is being served now, and I know she's with Jesus," Sandra Henderson, Lisa's mother, said.

Two men have been charged in her death. One of them is Lisa's former boyfriend, Marquie Williams, who will go to trial next year.

