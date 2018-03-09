Family members hold prayer vigil for man killed in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg family is seeking justice.

The family of Ricky Johnson Sr. held a prayer vigil in memory of the 51-year-old.

Lynchburg police were called to the 1700 block of Fillmore Street around 11:20 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say when police arrived, they found Johnson had been shot. He died at the scene.

Johnson's sister, Sharon Johnson, said the father of three was outgoing, never had a problem with anyone and they're devastated his life was taken by senseless violence.

“Hard working man. He loved his grandkids, he loved his children. He was a good brother to me, to all of us," Johnson said. Another family member, Deshanta Thomas said, "It truly shouldn't happen this way. He was such a good person.”



Police have not made an arrest. Anyone with information should call Detective T.C. Barley at 434-455-6162.

