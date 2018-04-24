Federal agencies visit central Virginia after EF-3 tornado tore through area

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - With request from the Commonthwealth, FEMA, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the small business administration are in Campbell and Amherst counties and Lynchburg to take a look at the hardest-hit places.

"So our goal here is to get as much accurate information as possible. Then turn over to Virginia, the state, so that they can make a decision on whether they would like to make a federal request," Will Powell, public affairs specialist with FEMA, said.

In Campbell County, 16 businesses and two duplexes have been reported with severe structural damage orare total losses.

In the Timberlake area alone, the county's public safety director says there is more than $17.2 million worth of damage.

"We didn't have as many as residential losses as other localities. So we were very lucky in that. The largest impact to our county has been commercial," Tracy Fairchild, Campbell county public safety director, said.

State emergency officials say whatever information is documented will be used to help business and homeowners with federal or state programs.

"And then we would seek on behalf of the locality, either a presidential disaster declaration or even a Small Business Administration disaster declaration for loan programs," Amanda Reidelbach, with Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said.

